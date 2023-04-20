JRTC 23-07 Columbian Comandos

U.S. Army Southern Command Sgt. Maj., Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones interacts with Colombian Comandos during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 23-07 on Fort Polk, La., April 29, 2023. The rotation has served as an opportunity to enhance interoperability between the two nations, as well as validate their readiness for potential upcoming missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rognie Ortiz Vega)

