    81st TRW signs AAPIH month proclamation [Image 3 of 3]

    81st TRW signs AAPIH month proclamation

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, signs the Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Proclamation at the marina park at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 2, 2023. Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month is celebrated throughout the month of May and recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

