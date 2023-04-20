Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Month

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230502-N-KC192-0002 PORTMSOUTH, Va. (May 1, 2023) Portsmouth, Va. Photo illustration created using imagery, photo editing software and vector elements to design a Facebook cover for Naval Medical Forces Atlantic social media platform. The theme of 2023's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is "Advancing Leaders Through Opportunity" which focuses on talent management and developing an inclusive workplace where all members experience a sense of belonging and opportunity to succeed. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

