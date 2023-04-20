NJNG Best Warrior Stress Shoot

U.S. Army Spc. Bryan J. Merritt, right, 253rd Transportation Company, 42nd Regional Support Group, identifies parts of an M249 light machine gun during the stress shoot/warrior tasks portion of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 26, 2023. Competitors are tested on physical fitness, marksmanship, land navigation, and other soldiering tasks. Seven Soldiers and five noncommissioned officers are competing, April 25-27, 2023, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to compete against seven other states of Region I at Bangor, Maine, May 15-19, 2023. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

