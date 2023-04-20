Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJNG Best Warrior Stress Shoot [Image 4 of 4]

    NJNG Best Warrior Stress Shoot

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Spc. Bryan J. Merritt, right, 253rd Transportation Company, 42nd Regional Support Group, identifies parts of an M249 light machine gun during the stress shoot/warrior tasks portion of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 26, 2023. Competitors are tested on physical fitness, marksmanship, land navigation, and other soldiering tasks. Seven Soldiers and five noncommissioned officers are competing, April 25-27, 2023, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to compete against seven other states of Region I at Bangor, Maine, May 15-19, 2023. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 15:43
    Photo ID: 7773601
    VIRIN: 230426-Z-AL508-1425
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJNG Best Warrior Stress Shoot [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    National Guard
    NJARNG

