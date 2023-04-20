Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB hosts Sexual Assault Awareness 5k [Image 3 of 4]

    Dover AFB hosts Sexual Assault Awareness 5k

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Dover participate in the 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Month 5k Flip Flop Walk at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 28, 2023. Participants walked the course in small groups and were given various written scenarios to read and discuss to encourage healthy dialogue about sexual assault prevention and reporting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 15:29
    Photo ID: 7773565
    VIRIN: 230428-F-DA916-1097
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB hosts Sexual Assault Awareness 5k [Image 4 of 4], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB hosts Sexual Assault Awareness 5k
    Dover AFB hosts Sexual Assault Awareness 5k
    Dover AFB hosts Sexual Assault Awareness 5k
    Dover AFB hosts Sexual Assault Awareness 5k

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    SAPR
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT