    50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming [Image 3 of 4]

    50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tony Blount, Marine Vietnam War veteran, delivers a speech during the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 28, 2023. Operation Homecoming was a series of diplomatic negotiations that made possible the return of 591 American prisoners of war held by North Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    veteran
    Anniversary
    Vietnam war
    Operation Homecoming

