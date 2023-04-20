Team Fairchild volunteers gather for a group photo during a volunteer appreciation event at the Red Morgan Center at Fairchild Air Force Base, April 26th, 2023. More than 300 volunteers dedicated over 22-thousand hours on and off base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 14:18 Photo ID: 7773389 VIRIN: 230426-F-OT222-1063 Resolution: 5778x3857 Size: 2.69 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Fairchild volunteer appreciation, by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.