    Team Fairchild volunteer appreciation

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Team Fairchild volunteers gather for a group photo during a volunteer appreciation event at the Red Morgan Center at Fairchild Air Force Base, April 26th, 2023. More than 300 volunteers dedicated over 22-thousand hours on and off base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Air Mobility Command
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Volunteer Appreciation
    Volunteer Recognition

