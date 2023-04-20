Team Fairchild volunteer appreciation

Team Fairchild volunteers gather for a group photo during a volunteer appreciation event at the Red Morgan Center at Fairchild Air Force Base, April 26th, 2023. More than 300 volunteers dedicated over 22-thousand hours on and off base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)
