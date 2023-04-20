Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Air National Guard 210th RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk combat search and rescue helicopter. [Image 5 of 7]

    Alaska Air National Guard 210th RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk combat search and rescue helicopter.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air National Guard 210th RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk combat search and rescue helicopter with the Alaska Air National Guard 176th Wing, prepares for a training flight from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson April 04, 2023.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 14:16
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, Alaska Air National Guard 210th RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk combat search and rescue helicopter. [Image 7 of 7], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rescue
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    pavehawk
    medavc

