Alaska Air National Guard 210th RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk combat search and rescue helicopter with the Alaska Air National Guard 176th Wing, prepares for a training flight from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson April 04, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 14:15
|VIRIN:
|230404-Z-DX219-1004
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
