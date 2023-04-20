Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Bobbie Camp 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230501-N-MS174-0001 PORTMSOUTH, Va. (May 1, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Moore, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, and the department head for current operations and plans with Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, poses for an environmental portrait, May 1, 2023. The theme of 2023's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is "Advancing Leaders Through Opportunity" which focuses on talent management and developing an inclusive workplace where all members experience a sense of belonging and opportunity to succeed. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie A. Camp)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    AAPI
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Month
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

