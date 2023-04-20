230501-N-MS174-0001 PORTMSOUTH, Va. (May 1, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Moore, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, and the department head for current operations and plans with Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, poses for an environmental portrait, May 1, 2023. The theme of 2023's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is "Advancing Leaders Through Opportunity" which focuses on talent management and developing an inclusive workplace where all members experience a sense of belonging and opportunity to succeed. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie A. Camp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 14:17 Photo ID: 7773381 VIRIN: 230501-N-MS174-0001 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.04 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.