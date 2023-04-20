Last flight – Airmen celebrated for their final flight at MacDill Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Brooks, a member of the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander’s action group, is drenched with water after his fini flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. The final flight, or fini flight, is a tradition among pilots and aircrew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

