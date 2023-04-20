A child marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker following his father’s fini flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. The final flight, or fini flight, is a tradition among pilots and aircrew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 14:00
|Photo ID:
|7773357
|VIRIN:
|230426-F-CC148-2042
|Resolution:
|6192x3483
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Last flight – Airmen celebrated for their final flight at MacDill Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
