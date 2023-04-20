Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last flight – Airmen celebrated for their final flight at MacDill Air Force Base

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A child marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker following his father’s fini flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. The final flight, or fini flight, is a tradition among pilots and aircrew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    This work, Last flight – Airmen celebrated for their final flight at MacDill Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    pilot
    aircrew
    U.S. Air Force
    Fini flight
    6th Air Refueling Wing

