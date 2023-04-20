Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last flight – Airmen celebrated for their final flight at MacDill Air Force Base

    Last flight – Airmen celebrated for their final flight at MacDill Air Force Base

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and family members gather to celebrate Col. Cory Damon, vice commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing, and Maj. Scott Brooks, a member of the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander’s action group, following their fini flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. The final flight, or fini flight, is a tradition among pilots and aircrew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 14:00
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    pilot
    aircrew
    U.S. Air Force
    Fini flight
    6th Air Refueling Wing

