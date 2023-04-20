Last flight – Airmen celebrated for their final flight at MacDill Air Force Base

Airmen and family members gather to celebrate Col. Cory Damon, vice commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing, and Maj. Scott Brooks, a member of the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander’s action group, following their fini flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. The final flight, or fini flight, is a tradition among pilots and aircrew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 14:00
|Photo ID:
|7773354
|VIRIN:
|230426-F-CC148-2086
|Resolution:
|6192x3870
|Size:
|10.88 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
