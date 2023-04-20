Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Safety Standdown [Image 4 of 5]

    Aviation Safety Standdown

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Due to the most recent aviation incident, the Army Chief of Staff, General James C. McConville directed an Aviation Safety Standdown May 1, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 11:57
    Photo ID: 7773083
    VIRIN: 230501-A-CC161-004
    Resolution: 6555x4370
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Safety Standdown [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight crew
    Safety
    Aviators
    Maintainers
    Demon Brigade

