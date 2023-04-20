An Operation Kids participant looks around the interior of a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 29, 2023. The aircraft is a part of one of many trainers at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 11:06 Photo ID: 7772948 VIRIN: 230429-F-SA938-1030 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.24 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Kids 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.