An Operation Kids participant dons a helmet at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 29, 2023. Op Kids provided an opportunity for children on the base and local community to familiarize themselves with activities commonly found at deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 11:06
|Photo ID:
|7772943
|VIRIN:
|230429-F-SA938-1021
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.52 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, Operation Kids 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
