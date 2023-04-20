Children participating in Operation Kids practice self-defense tactics on a Marine volunteer at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 29, 2023. Op Kids showed military children what their parents experience on deployment and allowed children from civilian families in San Angelo to understand Goodfellow's role in national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 11:06
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, Operation Kids 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
