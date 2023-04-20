Gabriel Yanez, Op Kids participant, has makeup applied at the moulage station at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 29, 2023. Moulage is the art of applying realistic, mock injuries for the purpose of training emergency response teams, medical, and military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 11:06 Photo ID: 7772940 VIRIN: 230429-F-SA938-1014 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.33 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Kids 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.