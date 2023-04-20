Gabriel Yanez, Op Kids participant, has makeup applied at the moulage station at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 29, 2023. Moulage is the art of applying realistic, mock injuries for the purpose of training emergency response teams, medical, and military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 11:06
|Photo ID:
|7772940
|VIRIN:
|230429-F-SA938-1014
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.33 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Kids 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT