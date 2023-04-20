An Operation Kids participant runs out of a building at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 29, 2023. Op Kids provided an opportunity for children in the base and local communities to familiarize themselves with activities commonly found at deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 11:06 Photo ID: 7772939 VIRIN: 230429-F-SA938-1011 Resolution: 5243x4024 Size: 2.34 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Kids 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.