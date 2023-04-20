Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Kids 2023 [Image 3 of 11]

    Operation Kids 2023

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    An Operation Kids participant runs out of a building at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 29, 2023. Op Kids provided an opportunity for children in the base and local communities to familiarize themselves with activities commonly found at deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 11:06
    Photo ID: 7772939
    VIRIN: 230429-F-SA938-1011
    Resolution: 5243x4024
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Kids 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Kids 2023
    Operation Kids 2023
    Operation Kids 2023
    Operation Kids 2023
    Operation Kids 2023
    Operation Kids 2023
    Operation Kids 2023
    Operation Kids 2023
    Operation Kids 2023
    Operation Kids 2023
    Operation Kids 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training
    Deployment
    Operation Kids
    Op Kids
    JADE FORGE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT