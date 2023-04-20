Participants in-process during Operation Kids at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 29, 2023. During in-processing children received their orders, an ID card, dog tags, and face paint in preparation for the upcoming events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 11:06
|Photo ID:
|7772938
|VIRIN:
|230429-F-SA938-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.26 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Kids 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
