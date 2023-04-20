Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Kids 2023 [Image 2 of 11]

    Operation Kids 2023

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Participants in-process during Operation Kids at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 29, 2023. During in-processing children received their orders, an ID card, dog tags, and face paint in preparation for the upcoming events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 11:06
    Photo ID: 7772938
    VIRIN: 230429-F-SA938-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.26 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, Operation Kids 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training
    Deployment
    Operation Kids
    Op Kids
    JADE FORGE

