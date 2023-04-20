Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington National Guard preps for 2023 wildfire season [Image 9 of 9]

    Washington National Guard preps for 2023 wildfire season

    ROY, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Washington National Guard service members receive training in preparation for the upcoming wildfire season during the Washington State Department of Natural Resources Interagency Wildland Fire Training Academy near Roy, Wash., April 30, 2023. The training included familiarization with hand tools, line construction and tactics, and fire shelter deployment and entrapment avoidance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 10:27
    Photo ID: 7772906
    VIRIN: 230430-Z-YS961-628
    Resolution: 4736x3157
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: ROY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard preps for 2023 wildfire season [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington National Guard preps for 2023 wildfire season
    Washington National Guard preps for 2023 wildfire season
    Washington National Guard preps for 2023 wildfire season
    Washington National Guard preps for 2023 wildfire season
    Washington National Guard preps for 2023 wildfire season
    Washington National Guard preps for 2023 wildfire season
    Washington National Guard preps for 2023 wildfire season
    Washington National Guard preps for 2023 wildfire season
    Washington National Guard preps for 2023 wildfire season

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    national guard
    wildfire
    department of natural resources
    domestic response
    wildland fire fighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT