Washington National Guard service members receive training in preparation for the upcoming wildfire season during the Washington State Department of Natural Resources Interagency Wildland Fire Training Academy near Roy, Wash., April 30, 2023. The training included familiarization with hand tools, line construction and tactics, and fire shelter deployment and entrapment avoidance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 10:27 Photo ID: 7772902 VIRIN: 230430-Z-YS961-584 Resolution: 5231x3487 Size: 4.2 MB Location: ROY, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington National Guard preps for 2023 wildfire season [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.