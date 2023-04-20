Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holocaust Days of remembrance Commemoration JFC NATO Brunssum chapel, April 24, 2023. [Image 5 of 10]

    Holocaust Days of remembrance Commemoration JFC NATO Brunssum chapel, April 24, 2023.

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Jack Aldewereld, a Jewish World War II survivor, answers questions from AFNORTH International School students, during a Holocaust Days of Remembrance commemoration at the Joint Forces Command International Chapel on JFC Brunssum, the Netherlands, April 24, 2023. (Photo by Henri Cambier)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 04:54
    Location: BRUNSSUM, NL 
