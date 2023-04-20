Holocaust Days of remembrance Commemoration JFC NATO Brunssum chapel, April 24, 2023.

Jack Aldewereld, a Jewish World War II survivor, tells the story of his life in the Netherlands under Nazi occupation during a Holocaust Days of Remembrance commemoration at the Joint Forces Command International Chapel on JFC Brunssum, the Netherlands, April 24, 2023. (Photo by Henri Cambier)
