    Balikatan 23 | U.S. Army Soldiers fire HIMARS [Image 7 of 7]

    Balikatan 23 | U.S. Army Soldiers fire HIMARS

    SANTA JULIANA, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    A U.S. Soldier with 194th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, loads a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Balikatan 23 in Santa Juliana, Philippines, April 26, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations, and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

