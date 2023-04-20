The Northside Gym was used to simulate a male decontamination zone for living at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 26, 2023.The training prepared Airmen across the installation for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 02:49
|Photo ID:
|7772183
|VIRIN:
|230426-F-NR913-0713
|Resolution:
|5750x3826
|Size:
|592.05 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100 FSS simulates male facility during CBRNE exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS
