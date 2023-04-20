100 FSS simulates male facility during CBRNE exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Force Support Squadron built male and female decontamination zones and temporary living facilities at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 26, 2023. Airmen ensured cots were serviceable at the simulated decontamination zone during a base wide CBRN exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

