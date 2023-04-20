U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Sisneros, 100th Force Support Squadron first term airman center non-commissioned officer in charge, disassembles cots at a simulated male decontamination zone for living at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 26, 2023. Airmen ensured cots were serviceable and prepared them for use during a base wide readiness exercise.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 02:49
|Photo ID:
|7772181
|VIRIN:
|230426-F-NR913-0687
|Resolution:
|4432x2949
|Size:
|484.65 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100 FSS simulates male facility during CBRNE exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT