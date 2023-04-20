Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 FSS simulates male facility during CBRNE exercise [Image 3 of 6]

    100 FSS simulates male facility during CBRNE exercise

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Eduardo Rivera, 100th Force Support Squadron dining facility manager (left) and Staff Sgt. Madison Sisneros, 100th FSS first term airman center non-commissioned officer in charge (right), disassemble cots at a temporary male living facility during a readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 26, 2023. Airmen ensured cots were serviceable and prepared them for use during a base wide readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    This work, 100 FSS simulates male facility during CBRNE exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    excellence
    readiness

