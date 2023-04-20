100 FSS simulates male facility during CBRNE exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dereion Voyer, 100th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, disassembles a cot at a simulated decontamination zone and temporary male living facility at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 26, 2023. Participants aimed to have a mission-capable decontamination area set up and serviceable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

