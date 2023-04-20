The 100th Force Support Squadron Northside Gym simulated a decontamination zone and temporary male living facility during a readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 26, 2023. Participants aimed to create a simulated mission-capable environment that could be set up and utilized in the event of a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 02:49 Photo ID: 7772178 VIRIN: 230426-F-NR913-0644 Resolution: 5467x3075 Size: 715.38 KB Location: GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100 FSS simulates male facility during CBRNE exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.