Virginia Governor visits Yokota

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and members of Team Yokota pose for a photo inside the Samurai Cafe Dining Facility at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 26, 2023. While at Yokota, Youngkin met base leaders, served food to Samurai Cafe Dining Facility customers, and had breakfast with native Virginians, where he expressed his appreciation for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

