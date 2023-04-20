Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Governor visits Yokota [Image 4 of 6]

    Virginia Governor visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin serves a member of Team Yokota inside the Samurai Cafe Dining Facility at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 26, 2023. While at Yokota, Youngkin also had breakfast with native Virginians, where he expressed his appreciation for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 01:40
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Virginia Governor visits Yokota [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dining Facility
    Yokota
    Virginia
    374th Airlift Wing
    Glenn Youngkin

