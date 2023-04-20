Unified Command responds to oil discharge on Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Orange, Texas

Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services personnel flush crude oil from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway following a discharge of oil from Zydeco pipeline, April 29, 2023. A Unified Command comprising the Coast Guard, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and Shell Pipeline Company LP responded to a discharge of approximately 30 barrels (1,260 gallons) of crude oil from a 22-inch transmission pipeline. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur)
