Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unified Command responds to oil discharge on Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Orange, Texas [Image 2 of 3]

    Unified Command responds to oil discharge on Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Orange, Texas

    ORANGE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services personnel flush crude oil from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway following a discharge of oil from Zydeco pipeline, April 29, 2023. A Unified Command comprising the Coast Guard, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and Shell Pipeline Company LP responded to a discharge of approximately 30 barrels (1,260 gallons) of crude oil from a 22-inch transmission pipeline. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 21:38
    Photo ID: 7771969
    VIRIN: 230429-G-G0108-3001
    Resolution: 3858x2618
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: ORANGE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unified Command responds to oil discharge on Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Orange, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unified Command responds to oil discharge on Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Orange, Texas
    Unified Command responds to oil discharge on Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Orange, Texas
    Unified Command responds to oil discharge on Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Orange, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uscg
    oil spill
    boom
    marsh
    intracoastal waterway
    oil response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT