36th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates expedient and expeditionary airfield damage repair concept

Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron shovel debris during an expedient and expeditionary airfield damage repair demonstration hosted by Headquarters Pacific Air Forces Civil Engineer Division at the Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, April 20, 2023. Sixteen Airmen from the 36th CES were provided two days of vehicle and material familiarization from the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center to complete airfield damage repair using the smaller packages of Airmen and equipment, called E-ADR. They used their familiarization to validate the E-ADR concept, in support of a Pacific Air Forces agile combat employment initiative, repairing 10 craters with a lighter and leaner vehicle and equipment kit that weighs a fraction of a standard Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery package. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

