Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates expedient and expeditionary airfield damage repair concept [Image 2 of 7]

    36th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates expedient and expeditionary airfield damage repair concept

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Equipment is laid out during an expedient and expeditionary airfield damage repair demonstration hosted by Headquarters Pacific Air Forces Civil Engineer Division at the Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, April 20, 2023. Sixteen Airmen from the 36th CES were provided two days of vehicle and material familiarization from the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center to complete airfield damage repair using the smaller packages of Airmen and equipment, called E-ADR. They used their familiarization to validate the E-ADR concept, in support of a Pacific Air Forces agile combat employment initiative, repairing 10 craters with a lighter and leaner vehicle and equipment kit that weighs a fraction of a standard Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery package. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 21:04
    Photo ID: 7771916
    VIRIN: 230421-F-BZ793-1002
    Resolution: 3814x2537
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates expedient and expeditionary airfield damage repair concept [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates expedient and expeditionary airfield damage repair concept
    36th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates expedient and expeditionary airfield damage repair concept
    36th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates expedient and expeditionary airfield damage repair concept
    36th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates expedient and expeditionary airfield damage repair concept
    36th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates expedient and expeditionary airfield damage repair concept
    36th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates expedient and expeditionary airfield damage repair concept
    36th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates expedient and expeditionary airfield damage repair concept

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airfield damage repair
    36th Civil Engineer Squadron
    36 CES
    E-ADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT