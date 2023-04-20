Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen Teal Color SAPR 5K Run [Image 5 of 5]

    Andersen Teal Color SAPR 5K Run

    GUAM

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Airman Allon Lapaix 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Elizabeth Dale, commander of the 36th Comptroller Squadron, participates in a group celebration for the SAPR Teal Color 5k Run for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 28, 2023. Upon finishing the run, Dale and a few of the participants from her squadron came together for a group celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 20:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen Teal Color SAPR 5K Run [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen AFB
    SAPR
    36th Wing
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response

