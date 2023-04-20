Maj. Elizabeth Dale, commander of the 36th Comptroller Squadron, participates in a group celebration for the SAPR Teal Color 5k Run for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 28, 2023. Upon finishing the run, Dale and a few of the participants from her squadron came together for a group celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 20:25 Photo ID: 7771883 VIRIN: 230428-F-YQ442-1089 Resolution: 5085x3383 Size: 751.78 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andersen Teal Color SAPR 5K Run [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.