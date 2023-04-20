Maj. Elizabeth Dale, commander of the 36th Comptroller Squadron, participates in a group celebration for the SAPR Teal Color 5k Run for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 28, 2023. Upon finishing the run, Dale and a few of the participants from her squadron came together for a group celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 20:25
|Photo ID:
|7771883
|VIRIN:
|230428-F-YQ442-1089
|Resolution:
|5085x3383
|Size:
|751.78 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Andersen Teal Color SAPR 5K Run [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
