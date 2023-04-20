A participant finishes first place in the SAPR Teal Color 5k Run for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 28,2023. Col. Larry Fenner, vice commander of the 36th Wing, awards the participant a medal for finishing first place in the SAPR Teal Color 5k Run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 20:25 Photo ID: 7771882 VIRIN: 230428-F-YQ442-1081 Resolution: 4677x3112 Size: 906.12 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andersen Teal Color SAPR 5K Run [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.