A participant finishes first place in the SAPR Teal Color 5k Run for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 28,2023. Col. Larry Fenner, vice commander of the 36th Wing, awards the participant a medal for finishing first place in the SAPR Teal Color 5k Run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 20:25
|Photo ID:
|7771882
|VIRIN:
|230428-F-YQ442-1081
|Resolution:
|4677x3112
|Size:
|906.12 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Andersen Teal Color SAPR 5K Run [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT