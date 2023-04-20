Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen Teal Color SAPR 5K Run [Image 3 of 5]

    Andersen Teal Color SAPR 5K Run

    GUAM

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Airman Allon Lapaix 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A participant finishes the SAPR Teal Color 5k Run for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 28, 2023. During the SAPR Teal Color 5k Run, participants are showered with teal powder to boost morale and help spread awareness for sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 20:25
    Photo ID: 7771881
    VIRIN: 230428-F-YQ442-1043
    Resolution: 3257x2167
    Size: 972.79 KB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen Teal Color SAPR 5K Run [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    SAPR
    36th Wing
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response

