A participant finishes the SAPR Teal Color 5k Run for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 28, 2023. During the SAPR Teal Color 5k Run, participants are showered with teal powder to boost morale and help spread awareness for sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 20:25
|Photo ID:
|7771881
|VIRIN:
|230428-F-YQ442-1043
|Resolution:
|3257x2167
|Size:
|972.79 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Andersen Teal Color SAPR 5K Run [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT