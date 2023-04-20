Andersen Teal Color SAPR 5K Run

Participants begin to run during the SAPR Teal Color 5k Run for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 28, 2023. The SAPR Teal Color 5k Run invites participants of all ages to run, so that awareness can be spread by all members of Team Andersen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 Location: GU