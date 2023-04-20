A participant enters the SAPR Teal Color 5k Run at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 28, 2023. April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and this event helps spread awareness within the Guam community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)
This work, Andersen Teal Color SAPR 5K Run [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
