    JRTC Rotation 23-07 [Image 8 of 8]

    JRTC Rotation 23-07

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Lilliana Magoon 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Sgt. David Hougland, a Paratrooper assigned to 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, emplaces an M777 Howitzer during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 23-07 on Fort Polk, La., April 29, 2023. More than 4,000 3rd BCT Paratroopers are participating in the rotation, validating their readiness for potential upcoming missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lilliana Magoon)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 20:22
    Photo ID: 7771860
    VIRIN: 230429-A-RV181-1010
    Resolution: 2618x3927
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC Rotation 23-07 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Lilliana Magoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Readiness
    Airborne Operation

