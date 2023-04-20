On May 1, 2023, several friends, family members, and prior service came together in honor of Lt. Gen. Donald Lionetti, Air Defense Artillery and Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandel, Field Artillery, for a building dedication.



The Lionetti-Vandel Hall, also known as the Cross-Functional Team (CFT) building will from today until forever stand as a momentous for the hard work and dedication each Lt. Gen. had towards their branch while they served.



The posthumous dedication, ending with a ribbon cutting ceremony gave the family members a time to reflect and some past comrades time to remember!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 19:50 Photo ID: 7771836 VIRIN: 230501-O-ZY123-882 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.62 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building Dedication in honor of Lt. Gen. Donald Lionetti and Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal [Image 29 of 29], by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.