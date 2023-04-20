Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Dedication in honor of Lt. Gen. Donald Lionetti and Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal

    Building Dedication in honor of Lt. Gen. Donald Lionetti and Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    On May 1, 2023, several friends, family members, and prior service came together in honor of Lt. Gen. Donald Lionetti, Air Defense Artillery and Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandel, Field Artillery, for a building dedication.

    The Lionetti-Vandel Hall, also known as the Cross-Functional Team (CFT) building will from today until forever stand as a momentous for the hard work and dedication each Lt. Gen. had towards their branch while they served.

    The posthumous dedication, ending with a ribbon cutting ceremony gave the family members a time to reflect and some past comrades time to remember!

    #firsttofire #ada #beallyoucanbe #FiresSymposium2023 #FightingWithFires#FightingWithFires2023
    #ADA #FS23 #FA #KingofBattle#Oozie #TheOozlefinch #Oozlefinch #FirstToFire #Firesstrong #FS2023

