Building Dedication in honor of Lt. Gen. Donald Lionetti and Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal

On May 1, 2023, several friends, family members, and prior service came together in honor of Lt. Gen. Donald Lionetti, Air Defense Artillery and Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandel, Field Artillery, for a building dedication.
The Lionetti-Vandel Hall, also known as the Cross-Functional Team (CFT) building will from today until forever stand as a momentous for the hard work and dedication each Lt. Gen. had towards their branch while they served.
The posthumous dedication, ending with a ribbon cutting ceremony gave the family members a time to reflect and some past comrades time to remember!
