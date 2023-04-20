Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief petty officer letter to the board package reviews [Image 3 of 5]

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    230421-N-WF272-1265 NEW CASTLE, Del. (April 21, 2023) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Michael Edwards, a San Diego native assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, mentors chief petty officer board-eligible Sailors during a CPO letter to the board package review held at Navy Operational Support Center New Castle, Delaware, April 21, 2023. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 17:56
    Photo ID: 7771697
    VIRIN: 230421-N-WF272-1265
    Resolution: 5307x3655
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Chief petty officer letter to the board package reviews [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    navy chief
    #americasnavy
    NTAG Philadelphia
    letter to the board
    CPO package review

