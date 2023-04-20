Chief petty officer letter to the board package reviews

230421-N-WF272-1265 NEW CASTLE, Del. (April 21, 2023) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Michael Edwards, a San Diego native assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, mentors chief petty officer board-eligible Sailors during a CPO letter to the board package review held at Navy Operational Support Center New Castle, Delaware, April 21, 2023. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

