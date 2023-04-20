Chief petty officer letter to the board package reviews

230421-N-WF272-1158 NEW CASTLE, Del. (April 21, 2023) Chief Navy Counselor Erik Rogacion, a Los Angeles native assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, conducts a chief petty officer letter to the board package review training held at Navy Operational Support Center New Castle, Delaware, April 21, 2023. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

