F-16 Vipers line up in formation on the flight line April 21, 2023, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 49th Wing is home to the Air Force's premier F-16 and MQ-9 aircrew training program. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 17:41
|Photo ID:
|7771684
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-XX000-1011
|Resolution:
|1920x1200
|Size:
|791.21 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
