Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities

MQ-9 Reapers and F-16 Vipers assigned to the 49th Wing line up in formation on the flight line April 21, 2023, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. A total of 49 F-16 Vipers and MQ-9 Reapers conducted an 'elephant walk' showcasing the air power generated by the 49th Wing as the largest Viper and Reaper formal training unit in the Air Force.

