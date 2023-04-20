MQ-9 Reapers and F-16 Vipers assigned to the 49th Wing line up in formation on the flight line April 21, 2023, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. A total of 49 F-16 Vipers and MQ-9 Reapers conducted an 'elephant walk' showcasing the air power generated by the 49th Wing as the largest Viper and Reaper formal training unit in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 17:41
|Photo ID:
|7771682
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-XX000-1009
|Resolution:
|1920x1200
|Size:
|742.64 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
