    Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities [Image 8 of 10]

    Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    MQ-9 Reapers and F-16 Vipers assigned to the 49th Wing line up in formation on the flight line April 21, 2023, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. A total of 49 F-16 Vipers and MQ-9 Reapers conducted an 'elephant walk' showcasing the air power generated by the 49th Wing as the largest Viper and Reaper formal training unit in the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
    This work, Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airpower
    Holloman AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Readiness
    49th Wing

